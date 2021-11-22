Legal experts break down trial of men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery as closing arguments begin

NBC News correspondent Cal Perry reports from Georgia with the latest developments in the trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Legal analysts Danny Cevallos and Tali Farhadian Weinstein preview closing arguments. Former member of President Barack Obama's 21st Century Policing Task Force, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, discusses how the trial compares to that of Kyle Rittenhouse. "The fact of the matter is the second that he went out there with that AR-15, he was positioned to become an icon," she says about Rittenhouse.Nov. 22, 2021