Lawmaker who lost son in Aurora shooting: Politicians opposing gun control reforms aren't listening to constituents

Colorado State Rep. Tom Sullivan, who lost his son Alex in the 2012 Aurora shooting, tells Geoff Bennett that national politicians opposing gun control reforms aren't listening to their constituents. "At some point, those that you're not listening to will turn into a passionate, driven father who's going to run against you," he says. "And we're going to come and take your seat."March 24, 2021

