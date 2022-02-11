Kinsa CEO on Covid: ‘Cases are continuing to drop…but we aren’t out of the woods yet’

NBC News Correspondent Shaquille Brewster, and Kinsa Founder and CEO Inder Singh joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss state’s across the country continuing to drop mask mandates as Covid cases rapidly decline and the potential for a cold and flu surge increases. Meanwhile fans are required to wear a mask at the Super Bowl, but Shaquille Brewster says “There are so many fans who are just appreciative of the fact that they are here in LA."Feb. 11, 2022