Kinsa CEO on Covid: ‘Cases are continuing to drop…but we aren’t out of the woods yet’
02:56
Share this -
copied
NBC News Correspondent Shaquille Brewster, and Kinsa Founder and CEO Inder Singh joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss state’s across the country continuing to drop mask mandates as Covid cases rapidly decline and the potential for a cold and flu surge increases. Meanwhile fans are required to wear a mask at the Super Bowl, but Shaquille Brewster says “There are so many fans who are just appreciative of the fact that they are here in LA."Feb. 11, 2022
Chu on interest rates and high prices: ‘If rates go higher it will cost our country even more’
09:30
Now Playing
Kinsa CEO on Covid: ‘Cases are continuing to drop…but we aren’t out of the woods yet’
02:56
UP NEXT
Dr. Joseph Lee: ‘I think safe injection site can be very helpful for people, they can be life-saving’
03:37
Brian Deese on rising inflation, impacts of Covid vaccine mandate protests in Canada
03:42
Fmr. White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair on latest inflation number
08:17
Dr. Hotez reacts to several states lifting mask mandates