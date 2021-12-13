Kentucky candle factory survivor details distressing moments she was trapped during tornado
Mayfield, Kentucky candle factory survivor, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, discusses what she experienced while trapped at work during this weekend's deadly tornadoes. She tells Yasmin Vossoughian it was the "most horrific" experience in her life but explains why she kept her colleagues calm and hopeful as they awaited rescue.Dec. 13, 2021
