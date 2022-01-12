Judge rejects Prince Andrew bid to toss Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit
A federal judge has rejected a bid from Britain's Prince Andrew to throw out a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. The prince has denied all allegations and has no recollection of meeting her. NBC's Kelly Cobiella has details.Jan. 12, 2022
