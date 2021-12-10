IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jason Furman says inflation may not be 'changing very much any time soon'

    07:03

  • JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere

    06:24

  • Unvaccinated Covid patient in hospital: 'Don't make the same mistake I did'

    03:36

  • Chuck Rosenberg: DOJ prosecuting Meadows for contempt will be 'much more difficult' than Bannon

    06:23

  • Dave Wasserman: Biden's approval rating must go up by November for Democrats to hold onto Congress

    05:51

  • Dr. Adalja on treating unvaccinated Covid patients: 'I'm far beyond burnt out'

    07:33

  • Reporters preview Biden's call with Putin and break down the global stakes

    06:56

  • Rep. Brady talks future of the GOP, toxic politics, Build Back Better

    08:05

  • Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court

    02:01

  • Alicia Sasser Modestino: 'Child care is a piece of infrastructure'

    05:17

  • Dr. Patel says political division over Covid vaccines is 'stunning'

    06:01

  • Gabe Gutierrez reports from Tijuana as 'Remain in Mexico' policy takes effect

    01:52

  • Labor Secretary Walsh reacts to brand new jobs report

    01:57

  • Dr. Gounder on severity of omicron variant: 'We don't have an answer to that yet'

    09:23

  • U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November

    01:19

  • Dr. Jha urges that 'boosters are essential' amid omicron variant concerns

    08:31

  • Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO: Supreme Court overturning Roe would spark 'crisis'

    05:43

  • Mattel CEO talks supply chain, inflation after meeting with Biden

    04:36

  • Slavitt says he has spoken with White House about omicron variant

    02:06

  • For Facts Sake: Stephanie Ruhle busts myths about supply chain issues

    01:41

Stephanie Ruhle

JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere

06:24

Artist JR joined Chris Jansing to discuss his brand new documentary, "Paper & Glue," before its premiere on MSNBC. He explains why he is sharing stories of the voiceless.Dec. 10, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

