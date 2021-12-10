JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jason Furman says inflation may not be 'changing very much any time soon'07:03
JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere06:24
Unvaccinated Covid patient in hospital: 'Don't make the same mistake I did'03:36
Chuck Rosenberg: DOJ prosecuting Meadows for contempt will be 'much more difficult' than Bannon06:23
Dave Wasserman: Biden's approval rating must go up by November for Democrats to hold onto Congress05:51
Dr. Adalja on treating unvaccinated Covid patients: 'I'm far beyond burnt out'07:33
Reporters preview Biden's call with Putin and break down the global stakes06:56
Rep. Brady talks future of the GOP, toxic politics, Build Back Better08:05
Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court02:01
Alicia Sasser Modestino: 'Child care is a piece of infrastructure'05:17
Dr. Patel says political division over Covid vaccines is 'stunning'06:01
Gabe Gutierrez reports from Tijuana as 'Remain in Mexico' policy takes effect01:52
Labor Secretary Walsh reacts to brand new jobs report01:57
Dr. Gounder on severity of omicron variant: 'We don't have an answer to that yet'09:23
U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November01:19
Dr. Jha urges that 'boosters are essential' amid omicron variant concerns08:31
Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO: Supreme Court overturning Roe would spark 'crisis'05:43
Mattel CEO talks supply chain, inflation after meeting with Biden04:36
Slavitt says he has spoken with White House about omicron variant02:06
For Facts Sake: Stephanie Ruhle busts myths about supply chain issues01:41
JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere06:24
Artist JR joined Chris Jansing to discuss his brand new documentary, "Paper & Glue," before its premiere on MSNBC. He explains why he is sharing stories of the voiceless.Dec. 10, 2021
Jason Furman says inflation may not be 'changing very much any time soon'07:03
JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere06:24
Unvaccinated Covid patient in hospital: 'Don't make the same mistake I did'03:36
Chuck Rosenberg: DOJ prosecuting Meadows for contempt will be 'much more difficult' than Bannon06:23
Dave Wasserman: Biden's approval rating must go up by November for Democrats to hold onto Congress05:51
Dr. Adalja on treating unvaccinated Covid patients: 'I'm far beyond burnt out'07:33