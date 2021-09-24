Jim DeRogatis provides inside look into R. Kelly trial after two decades of coverage

New Yorker contributor and author of "Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly," Jim DeRogatis, joined Stephanie Ruhle to detail the allegations against the R&B star after two decades covering the scandal. Kristen Gibbons Feden, a former prosecutor known for her role in the Billy Cosby case, discusses what to expect from R. Kelly's high-profile trial as the jury begins deliberations. "Their voices were heard," she says of Kelly's victims.Sept. 24, 2021