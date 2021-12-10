Jason Furman says inflation may not be 'changing very much any time soon'
07:03
Share this -
copied
CNBC senior economics reporter Steve Liesman and NBC News White House correspondent Monica Alba joined Chris Jansing for the latest on the new inflation report out Friday. Former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jason Furman discusses the numbers and how the Biden administration can tackle rising prices.Dec. 10, 2021
Jason Furman says inflation may not be 'changing very much any time soon'
07:03
JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere
06:24
Unvaccinated Covid patient in hospital: 'Don't make the same mistake I did'
03:36
Chuck Rosenberg: DOJ prosecuting Meadows for contempt will be 'much more difficult' than Bannon
06:23
Dave Wasserman: Biden's approval rating must go up by November for Democrats to hold onto Congress
05:51
Dr. Adalja on treating unvaccinated Covid patients: 'I'm far beyond burnt out'