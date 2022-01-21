Jan 6 Committee invites Ivanka Trump to testify in February

Chris Jansing is joined by Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali, PBS “Washington Week” moderator Yamiche Alcindor, the Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig, Fmr. U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, and former friend and adviser to Melania Trump, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, to discuss the January 6 Committee’s request to speak with Ivanka Trump, and what insights she could offer about her father’s actions. “She was deeply involved; she knew the details,” Winston Wolkoff says. “[But] even if she does show up, she’s not going to tell the truth.”Jan. 21, 2022