Jan 6 Committee invites Ivanka Trump to testify in February
11:57
Share this -
copied
Chris Jansing is joined by Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali, PBS “Washington Week” moderator Yamiche Alcindor, the Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig, Fmr. U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, and former friend and adviser to Melania Trump, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, to discuss the January 6 Committee’s request to speak with Ivanka Trump, and what insights she could offer about her father’s actions. “She was deeply involved; she knew the details,” Winston Wolkoff says. “[But] even if she does show up, she’s not going to tell the truth.”Jan. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Jan 6 Committee invites Ivanka Trump to testify in February
11:57
UP NEXT
Secretary Blinken meets with Russian Foreign Minister amid Ukraine border tensions
03:42
Oklahoma doctor discusses 'combination' of challenges facing hospitals amid omicron surge
04:04
Biden administration to distribute 400 million N95 masks, the largest PPE rollout in U.S. history
04:22
Airlines delay and cancel flights despite Telecom companies delaying 5G rollout near airports
07:09
Emergency physician weighs in on covid overwhelming hospitals again