Jake Sherman: Members of Congress 'can't help but trade stocks based on what they know'
04:41
Co-Founder of Punchbowl News and MSNBC Political Contributor Jake Sherman, and Insider Deputy Washington Bureau Chief Dave Levinthal joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the latest bi-partisan push to ban members of Congress from stock trading. “Members of Congress who say that they don’t trade on insider information may not even know that they trade on insider information,” says Sherman, adding that “members of Congress get so much information that it is just baked into their heads.”Feb. 7, 2022
