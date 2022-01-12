IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stephanie Ruhle

Inflation soars 7% in December, highest jump since 1982 

06:57

Brian Deese, Director of National Economic Council, joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss last month’s CPI report, and what tools the Federal Reserve and economic policymakers have in place to restore consumer confidence and sustain the country’s economic recovery.Jan. 12, 2022

