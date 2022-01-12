Inflation soars 7% in December, highest jump since 1982
Brian Deese, Director of National Economic Council, joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss last month’s CPI report, and what tools the Federal Reserve and economic policymakers have in place to restore consumer confidence and sustain the country’s economic recovery.Jan. 12, 2022
