In fiery speech, Biden places Jan. 6 blame squarely on Trump's 'web of lies'

President Joe Biden placed the blame for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 squarely on "defeated former President" Donald Trump's shoulders, accusing him of inciting the mob with a "web of lies" about the 2020 election. Philip Rucker, Peter Baker, Katie Benner and Garrett Haake join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the speech and its ramifications. Jan. 6, 2022