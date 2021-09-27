House Problem Solvers Caucus co-chairs talk infrastructure package ahead of make-or-break week

Problem Solvers Caucus Co-chairs, Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), discuss the state of infrastructure legislation in the House as progressives and moderates clash over which bill to tackle first. Fitzpatrick tells Stephanie Ruhle that the bipartisan infrastructure package is losing GOP support as it's held "hostage" by the Democrat-backed reconciliation bill. "It's got to pass and we've got to vote on it," Gottheimer says about the bipartisan legislation.Sept. 27, 2021