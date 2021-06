Former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi, former Commander of Joint Task Force-Katrina Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, and NBC's Ken Dilanian and Garrett Haake joined Stephanie Ruhle to break down the findings of the Senate's new bipartisan report probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Honoré and Figliuzzi warn that there must be substantial intelligence reforms to prevent a similar attack from happening again in the future.