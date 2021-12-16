Head of Los Angeles Port talks supply chain in race to deliver before holidays
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka discusses what he's seeing on the ground at his port, which is on track for a record cargo year, amid supply chain challenges. He tells Stephanie Ruhle there have been improvements but "there's much more work to do" to ease the issues.Dec. 16, 2021
