Garry Kasparov reacts to Russia increasing military forces
10:06
NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, NBC Foreign Correspondent Matt Bradley, Renew Democracy Initiative Chairman Garry Kasparov, and Ambassador Bill Taylor joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the ongoing stand-off between Russia and Ukraine after Ukraine President Zelenskyy’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, and as Russia continues to increase military forces on Ukraine’s borders. “At the end of the day what we are talking about is such a big disparity between the Ukrainian military and the Russian military,” says Bradley. “Russians could take the key to capital within 48 hours.”Feb. 8, 2022
