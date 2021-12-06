Gabe Gutierrez reports from Tijuana as 'Remain in Mexico' policy takes effect
01:52
Share this -
copied
NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez joined Stephanie Ruhle live from Tijuana, Mexico with breaking updates on the controversial Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy as the Biden administration reinstates it.Dec. 6, 2021
Dr. Patel says political division over Covid vaccines is 'stunning'
06:01
Gabe Gutierrez reports from Tijuana as 'Remain in Mexico' policy takes effect
01:52
Labor Secretary Walsh reacts to brand new jobs report
01:57
Dr. Gounder on severity of omicron variant: 'We don't have an answer to that yet'
09:23
U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November
01:19
Dr. Jha urges that 'boosters are essential' amid omicron variant concerns