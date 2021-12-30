IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former sex crimes prosecutor: Maxwell guilty verdict could send a message for future cases

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Reporters break down where the pandemic, Covid testing stands around the country amid omicron surge

    10:14

  • Covid-19 survivor urges vaccination: 'Don't put your family through what I did'

    05:25

  • Dr. Osterholm: Next six to eight weeks could be 'some of the darkest days of the pandemic'

    03:24

  • Louisiana doctor shares what he's seeing among kids hospitalized with Covid

    04:51

  • Former combat veteran reacts to new Afghanistan commission, reflects on country's collapse

    03:32

  • Anti-Defamation League CEO: Comparing Covid restrictions to Holocaust is 'revolting'

    04:49

  • Dana Canedy shares story of resilience captured in 'A Journal for Jordan'

    05:24

  • Secy. Buttigieg says he's 'really encouraged' by progress on supply chain issues

    06:58

  • Eamon Javers breaks down how criminals stole billions in pandemic relief funds

    02:24

  • Musical connects radicalism in history to today's politics

    04:49

  • Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'

    10:08

  • Dr. Lee: Pandemic has 'certainly' made opioid crisis worse

    03:04

  • Andy Slavitt: 'It's going to be a surge like we haven't seen before'

    11:55

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Pelosi stock comments were 'disgraceful,' undermine trust

    06:13

  • Head of Los Angeles Port talks supply chain in race to deliver before holidays

    03:09

  • Stephanie Ruhle sits down with young kids to hear their thoughts on Covid vaccines and masks

    04:09

  • Dasha Burns reports from Mayfield with breaking updates on tornado recovery

    02:37

  • Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors

    06:16

  • Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families

    03:52

Stephanie Ruhle

Former sex crimes prosecutor: Maxwell guilty verdict could send a message for future cases

04:56

Former Bill Cosby sex abuse prosecutor, Kristen Gibbons Feden, and Miami Herald investigative reporter, Julie K. Brown, joined Chris Jansing to react to the guilty verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial and discuss what comes next for Maxwell's sentencing. Brown shares her insights after covering the Jeffrey Epstein scandal for years and Gibbons Feden says "this verdict was very meaningful" for similar cases in the future.Dec. 30, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Former sex crimes prosecutor: Maxwell guilty verdict could send a message for future cases

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Reporters break down where the pandemic, Covid testing stands around the country amid omicron surge

    10:14

  • Covid-19 survivor urges vaccination: 'Don't put your family through what I did'

    05:25

  • Dr. Osterholm: Next six to eight weeks could be 'some of the darkest days of the pandemic'

    03:24

  • Louisiana doctor shares what he's seeing among kids hospitalized with Covid

    04:51

  • Former combat veteran reacts to new Afghanistan commission, reflects on country's collapse

    03:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All