Former sex crimes prosecutor: Maxwell guilty verdict could send a message for future cases

Former Bill Cosby sex abuse prosecutor, Kristen Gibbons Feden, and Miami Herald investigative reporter, Julie K. Brown, joined Chris Jansing to react to the guilty verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial and discuss what comes next for Maxwell's sentencing. Brown shares her insights after covering the Jeffrey Epstein scandal for years and Gibbons Feden says "this verdict was very meaningful" for similar cases in the future.Dec. 30, 2021