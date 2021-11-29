Former Sen. Heitkamp on key deadlines in Congress: 'For God's sakes do not shut down the government'

NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali and Punchbowl News Co-founder Jake Sherman share new reporting on where President Joe Biden's agenda stands in Congress as lawmakers face critical deadlines. Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and former White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the political implications. Heitkamp says Democratic messaging on infrastructure legislation has been "nothing short of unimaginably horrible."Nov. 29, 2021