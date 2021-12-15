Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors
06:16
Share this -
copied
Former New York Democratic congressman and current House candidate, Max Rose, joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss his party's messaging on the economy ahead of the 2022 midterms. He urges Democrats to highlight how the Build Back Better plan will solve kitchen table issues. "They can't look down on people's pain," Rose says. "They can't dismiss inflation as transitory."Dec. 15, 2021
Now Playing
Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors
06:16
UP NEXT
Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families
03:52
Dr. Azar: Pfizer Covid-19 pill could be a 'game changer'
03:48
Kentucky tornado survivor who lost business: 'It has been unreal'
02:51
'Where there's life, there's hope': José Díaz-Balart reports from Mayfield, Kentucky
08:14
Kentucky candle factory survivor details distressing moments she was trapped during tornado