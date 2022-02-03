IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former NYPD Commissioner on rising crime: 'It is a sad reality and it is not going to change anytime soon'

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    MIT Professor: PPP was ‘Congress’ best answer under extraordinarily difficult circumstances’

    04:49

  • Ambassador Bill Taylor on President Biden sending American troops into Eastern Europe

    04:13

  • NBC News investigates schools banning books at a record rate

    03:01

  • Pfizer Covid vaccine for children under the age of five could be available by end of Feb.

    01:25

  • Raskin on 1/6 committee’s new evidence connected to Trump

    08:00

  • CO Sec. of State: ‘We are seeing the worse attack on democracy right now’

    04:54

  • Tom Brady officially retires from the NFL

    04:56

  • Rosenberg: Trump is ‘logically inconsistent and consistently wrong’

    05:14

  • Spotify loses billions as more artists ask for their music to be removed and Joe Rogan promises to do better

    07:01

  • New Jersey Congresswoman reacts to Ukraine’s response to Russia’s latest threats

    05:38

  • The Truth Matters: Russian disinformation about Ukraine

    00:30

  • A vaccine developed at a Texas Children’s hospital could be the silver bullet for taking down Covid 19

    02:40

  • Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better

    04:37

  • Rep. Sessions on push to ban lawmakers from trading stocks: 'This is a populist idea'

    07:07

  • Experts react to breaking news of strong GDP growth in Q4 of 2021

    03:27

  • Steve Rattner: U.S. could see more 'very substantial' inflation

    05:58

  • Renew Democracy Initiative Chair on U.S. response to Russia: 'From Putin's perspective, sanctions is nothing more than lip service'

    11:44

  • College Board VP and student talk latest news that SAT is going digital

    04:52

  • Ben Rhodes on Vladimir Putin as tensions escalate: 'He does not want Ukraine to be a democracy'

    02:38

Stephanie Ruhle

Former NYPD Commissioner on rising crime: 'It is a sad reality and it is not going to change anytime soon'

05:45

As President Biden prepares to head to NYC, Executive Chairman of Teneo Risk & Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton joined Chris Jansing to discuss the rising number of police shootings in New York City, where NYPD's latest data shows the city's crime is up 38% overall this year. Bratton says political leadership has had the biggest impact on the rise in crime. "[Police officers] are not effective because they are not being supported by political leadership … Political leadership has disrupted the criminal justice system that reduced crime for 25 years straight."Feb. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Former NYPD Commissioner on rising crime: 'It is a sad reality and it is not going to change anytime soon'

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    MIT Professor: PPP was ‘Congress’ best answer under extraordinarily difficult circumstances’

    04:49

  • Ambassador Bill Taylor on President Biden sending American troops into Eastern Europe

    04:13

  • NBC News investigates schools banning books at a record rate

    03:01

  • Pfizer Covid vaccine for children under the age of five could be available by end of Feb.

    01:25

  • Raskin on 1/6 committee’s new evidence connected to Trump

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All