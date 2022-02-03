Former NYPD Commissioner on rising crime: 'It is a sad reality and it is not going to change anytime soon'

As President Biden prepares to head to NYC, Executive Chairman of Teneo Risk & Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton joined Chris Jansing to discuss the rising number of police shootings in New York City, where NYPD's latest data shows the city's crime is up 38% overall this year. Bratton says political leadership has had the biggest impact on the rise in crime. "[Police officers] are not effective because they are not being supported by political leadership … Political leadership has disrupted the criminal justice system that reduced crime for 25 years straight."Feb. 3, 2022