Former NSC member on Afghanistan: 'What we're seeing is a predictable and tragic collapse'

NBC Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube, Washington Post White House Correspondent Anne Gearan and former National Security Council member, General Barry McCaffrey, joined Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss breaking developments in Afghanistan as the Taliban seizes more provincial capitals and gains strength in major cities. They explain how the Biden administration is grappling with the situation on the ground. "The Taliban has executed a real military coup here," Gearan says.Aug. 13, 2021