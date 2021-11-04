Former New Jersey senator on Democrats after elections: 'They need to recalibrate'

Former White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs, former Sen. Robert Torricelli (D-NJ) and former New Jersey GOP Gov. Christine Todd Whitman joined Stephanie Ruhle to respond to the 2021 election results. "I think this has to be a wake-up call for a huge part of, if not all, of the Democratic Party," Gibbs says. NBC News White House correspondent Monica Alba shares how the Biden administration is reacting.Nov. 4, 2021