Former HUD Sec. Castro, landlord talk new eviction moratorium's impact on renters and landlords
07:53
Stephanie Ruhle reports on the CDC's new limited eviction moratorium for 60 days amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and National Housing Provider Coalition realtor, Stacey Johnson-Cosby, discuss how it will impact both renters and landlords struggling financially. "Government needs to focus and get all hands on deck today," Johnson-Cosby says.Aug. 5, 2021