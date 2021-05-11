Former GOP rep. on vote to oust Cheney from leadership: 'Purely a political calculation'

Washington Post White House Bureau Chief, Ashley Parker, and former Virginia GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman joined Stephanie Ruhle to preview the Wednesday vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her position as Republican House Conference Chair. Plus, NBC's Garrett Haake shares his latest reporting from Capitol Hill on the vote just after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a letter to his GOP colleagues it’s “clear that we need to make a change.”