Former GOP Gov. explains 100 Republicans' efforts to reform party or create their own

The day after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was removed from House GOP leadership, more than 100 influential Republicans released a call for reforms within the party and threatened to form their own if the GOP doesn't change. NBC's Garrett Haake, Politico's Eugene Daniels, and one of those Republicans — former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman — joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the group's efforts. Plus, Jon Meacham places the current GOP divide in historical context.