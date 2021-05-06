Former FDA Commissioner talks return to normal life, says he will vaccinate his kids when eligible

Former FDA Commissioner talks return to normal life, says he will vaccinate his kids when eligible04:38
Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb joined Stephanie Ruhle for a wide-ranging interview on the state of the pandemic, Covid-19 shots for children and the future of possible vaccination mandates. He plans to vaccinate his kids once they're eligible and says it's unlikely schools require shots for students to return to class this fall but that it will be a "local fight across the country."