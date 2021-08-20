Former FDA Commissioner: 'I'd be very surprised to see businesses require a third dose to qualify for being fully vaccinated'
Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Broward County Public Schools Interim Superintendent, Dr. Vickie Cartwright, joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss coronavirus booster shots, rising cases driven by the delta variant, and mask-wearing in schools. Plus, NBC's Ellison Barber and Jacob Ward report from across the country with breaking coverage on Covid hospitalizations, vaccines, and restrictions.Aug. 20, 2021