Stephanie Ruhle

Former FDA Commissioner Gottlieb: Worst of delta Covid wave could pass in several weeks

04:59

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb joined Stephanie Ruhle to explain the risk the delta variant poses to the country after Covid-19 cases rose approximately 150 percent over the past two weeks. He also discusses how mixed messaging from the White House could impact the fight against the coronavirus after a new CDC document revealed that the war against the pandemic has changed.Aug. 2, 2021

