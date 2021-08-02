Former FDA Commissioner Gottlieb: Worst of delta Covid wave could pass in several weeks
Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb joined Stephanie Ruhle to explain the risk the delta variant poses to the country after Covid-19 cases rose approximately 150 percent over the past two weeks. He also discusses how mixed messaging from the White House could impact the fight against the coronavirus after a new CDC document revealed that the war against the pandemic has changed.Aug. 2, 2021