Former Education Sec. King talks widespread learning loss amid pandemic, mask-wearing and vaccine mandates in schools

New York Times education journalist, Dana Goldstein, shares her new reporting that over one million children didn't enroll in school during the coronavirus pandemic. Former Education Secretary John King discusses what the government can do to tackle the learning loss crisis and responds to politicians opposing mask-wearing in classrooms. "Governor DeSantis is incredibly reckless and irresponsible, and what he's doing is dangerous," he tells Stephanie Ruhle.Aug. 11, 2021