Former combat veteran reacts to new Afghanistan commission, reflects on country's collapse
03:32
Share this -
copied
Senior advisor to Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Matt Zeller, looks back on the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban this year and discusses the new commission created to examine the 20-year war. He tells Yasmin Vossoughian veterans want accountability. "We want to learn from this. We want to make sure that this never happens again," Zeller says.Dec. 28, 2021
Now Playing
Former combat veteran reacts to new Afghanistan commission, reflects on country's collapse
03:32
UP NEXT
Anti-Defamation League CEO: Comparing Covid restrictions to Holocaust is 'revolting'
04:49
Dana Canedy shares story of resilience captured in 'A Journal for Jordan'
05:24
Secy. Buttigieg says he's 'really encouraged' by progress on supply chain issues
06:58
Eamon Javers breaks down how criminals stole billions in pandemic relief funds
02:24
Musical connects radicalism in history to today's politics