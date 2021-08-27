Former CIA Director Brennan: 'Almost an impossible task' to provide security to Kabul airport

NBC's Ken Dilanian shares new reporting on the U.S. intelligence community's response to the Thursday bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan. Former CIA Director John Brennan and national security expert, Clint Watts, joined Chris Jansing to discuss how reliable the Taliban really is when it comes to securing the city's airport. "To think that they're going to be there, be able to establish security and know what's going on, to know who is an ISIS-K member ... you just can't count on that," Watts says.Aug. 27, 2021