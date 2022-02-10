Fmr. White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair on latest inflation number
NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, CNBC Senior Economics Reporter Steve Liesman, Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy at Harvard and Former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jason Furman, and Former Mayor of Stockton, CA and Author of ‘The Deeper the Roots’ Michael Tubbs joined Chris Jansing to discuss the latest inflation number released this morning, reporting a 40 year record high rising to 7.5%. “The problem we have here is a series of events that have led to higher prices,” says Liesman. “I am afraid this number is bad and could get worse.”Feb. 10, 2022
Brian Deese on rising inflation, impacts of Covid vaccine mandate protests in Canada
