Fmr. Federal Prosecutor on bail reform controversy as crime surges: ‘We can treat everybody fairly and still keep communities safe’

Former Federal Prosecutor and NBC News Legal Analyst Paul Butler joined Chris Jansing to discuss the controversy over bail reform following the latest crime surge across the country, including the stabbing of a women in her New York City apartment last weekend. “People think that there is some dichotomy between equal justice of the law, and social justice and public safety, that is a false choice,” Butler says. “New York’s Mayor Eric Adams has advocated a public health approach, which makes a lot of sense.”Feb. 16, 2022