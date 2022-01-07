Fmr. FDA commissioner: 'I don't think you can be back to normal in an environment like the one we’re in'
Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb reacts to six former health advisers to President Biden saying the administration needs to completely change it’s Covid strategy, telling MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle we need to treat it as “our new normal.” Jan. 7, 2022
