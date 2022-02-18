Figure Skating gold medalist on Russian skating coach: ‘It was just alarming’

NBC News Correspondent Gadi Schwartz, NBC Sports Figure Skating Analyst Scott Hamilton, and Mayo Clinic Anesthesiologist and Expert in Human Performance Kori Schake joined Chris Jansing to discuss yesterday’s Olympic figure skating women’s final, after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva fell to fourth place in her final performance amid the attention of a highly publicized doping scandal, “the most intense scrutiny and pressure, and controversy imaginable,” Schwartz says. The 15 year-old stepped off the ice to immediate criticism from the coach who Valieva was under the watchful eye of when she “became an instant pariah to the entire world.”Feb. 18, 2022