Experts talk economic recovery, home prices soaring, worker shortages as U.S. reopens

CNBC Senior Markets Correspondent Dominic Chu, Zillow Senior Managing Economist Chris Glynn, and 5th Street Group CEO Patrick Whalen discuss the state of the U.S. economy as businesses reopen, home prices soar, and the hospital industry grapples with worker shortages. Glynn tells Stephanie Ruhle that home prices will continue to rise, and Whalen explains what happened in his restaurants when he raised wages to $15 per hour.