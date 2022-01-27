Experts react to breaking news of strong GDP growth in Q4 of 2021

Former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair, Jason Furman, and Associate Professor of Public Policy and Economics, Betsy Stevenson, discuss the news that U.S. GDP grew at an annual rate of 6.9 percent in the 4th quarter of last year. Furman discusses the political impact of the numbers. "I'm really cheered by this fourth quarter number," Stevenson tells Stephanie Ruhle.Jan. 27, 2022