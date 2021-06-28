Experts break down looming Trump Organization charges, Bill Barr on Trump voter fraud claims

Experts break down looming Trump Organization charges, Bill Barr on Trump voter fraud claims05:29
Former U.S. Attorneys Chuck Rosenberg and Joyce Vance explain the criminal charges the Trump Organization is expected to face this week by the Manhattan District Attorney's office. They also discuss new reporting that former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr called the ex-president's claims of voter fraud “bulls***.” Vance tells Stephanie Ruhle, "This should be the final nail in the coffin of Bill Barr's reputation."