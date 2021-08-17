Eurasia Group president breaks down how China and Russia are responding to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
As European Union foreign ministers meet to discuss the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, U.S. adversaries are embracing the terrorist group. Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer joined Stephanie Ruhle to explain how China and Russia are responding to the fall of Afghanistan after U.S. troops withdrew. NBC Foreign Correspondent, Janis Mackey Frayer, reports live from Beijing.Aug. 17, 2021