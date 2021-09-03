Eric Adams: New York City damage from Ida is 'really alarming'

Brooklyn Borough President and Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, Eric Adams, joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss what he's seeing on the ground in his city after Hurricane Ida slammed the region, killing at least 40 people in the Northeast. "I’m saying right now to New York City and America, it’s time to transform ourselves to deal with the real threat in our environment, and we must have one solution that is going to solve a multitude of problems," he says.Sept. 3, 2021