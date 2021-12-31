Emergency room doctors from across the U.S. reflect on the pandemic in 2021
Emergency room doctors, Jeff Pothof of Wisconsin, Angela Chen of New York, Morgan Eutermoser of Colorado, and Joseph Maron of Texas, joined Yasmin Vossoughian to reflect on the past year treating coronavirus patients as 2021 ends. Chen, who diagnosed the first confirmed Covid-19 case in New York City, says the latest surge in infections is "disheartening" for healthcare workers. "We need to make this nonpolitical," Maron urges of vaccination.Dec. 31, 2021
