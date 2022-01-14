Emergency physician weighs in on covid overwhelming hospitals again
Dr. Stephen Sample, an Emergency Physician at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Indiana, speaks with Stephanie Ruhle about what is going on inside his hospital during another covid spike.Jan. 14, 2022
