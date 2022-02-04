Chris Jansing was joined by CNBC Senior Economics Reporter Steve Liesman, Former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair and Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy at Harvard University Jason Furman, Former Chief Economist of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers and Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission Member Douglas Holtz-Eakin, and LinkedIn Chief Economist Karin Kimbrough to discuss the latest jobs number for the month of January, including the revisions made to previous months reports, and Covid’s role in the current job market.Feb. 4, 2022
Secretary of Labor reacts to shocking jobs report: ‘Very pleased with this report’
03:44
Now Playing
Key takeaways from the January jobs report
08:16
UP NEXT
Former NYPD Commissioner on rising crime in the city
05:45
MIT Professor: PPP was ‘Congress’ best answer under extraordinarily difficult circumstances’
04:49
Ambassador Bill Taylor on President Biden sending American troops into Eastern Europe
04:13
NBC News investigates schools banning books at a record rate