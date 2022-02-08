IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stephanie Ruhle

Dr. Vin Gupta on Covid: ‘April 1st will be a watershed moment for the country’

NBC News National Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez, NBC News Correspondent Ellison Barber, and MSNBC Medical Contributor Dr. Vin Gupta joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the latest in Covid including more states losing mask mandates, vaccine mandate protests continuing in Canada, and an endemic phase that might be insight. Dr. Vin Gupta says by early April the U.S. will reach population level immunity. ”Will be truly at an endemic phase based on all forecasts.”Feb. 8, 2022

