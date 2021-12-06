Dr. Patel says political division over Covid vaccines is 'stunning'
06:01
Share this -
copied
Former Obama White House Policy Director, Dr. Kavita Patel, joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the omicron Covid-19 variant, new travel restrictions, and political divisions over vaccinations. She says preliminary data showing the omicron variant may not cause severe illness among the vaccinated is "great news."Dec. 6, 2021
Dr. Patel says political division over Covid vaccines is 'stunning'
06:01
Gabe Gutierrez reports from Tijuana as 'Remain in Mexico' policy takes effect
01:52
Labor Secretary Walsh reacts to brand new jobs report
01:57
Dr. Gounder on severity of omicron variant: 'We don't have an answer to that yet'
09:23
U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November
01:19
Dr. Jha urges that 'boosters are essential' amid omicron variant concerns