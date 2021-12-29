Dr. Osterholm: Next six to eight weeks could be 'some of the darkest days of the pandemic'
03:24
Share this -
copied
Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Michael Osterholm, joined Chris Jansing to discuss the rise in coronavirus cases around the country fueled by the omicron variant. He says Covid testing is a "huge issue" and warns "that we're going to see a major overrun of omicron."Dec. 29, 2021
Covid-19 survivor urges vaccination: 'Don't put your family through what I did'
05:25
Now Playing
Dr. Osterholm: Next six to eight weeks could be 'some of the darkest days of the pandemic'
03:24
UP NEXT
Louisiana doctor shares what he's seeing among kids hospitalized with Covid
04:51
Former combat veteran reacts to new Afghanistan commission, reflects on country's collapse
03:32
Anti-Defamation League CEO: Comparing Covid restrictions to Holocaust is 'revolting'
04:49
Dana Canedy shares story of resilience captured in 'A Journal for Jordan'