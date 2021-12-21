IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'

    10:08
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Lee: Pandemic has 'certainly' made opioid crisis worse

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Andy Slavitt: 'It's going to be a surge like we haven't seen before'

    11:55

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Pelosi stock comments were 'disgraceful,' undermine trust

    06:13

  • Head of Los Angeles Port talks supply chain in race to deliver before holidays

    03:09

  • Stephanie Ruhle sits down with young kids to hear their thoughts on Covid vaccines and masks

    04:09

  • Dasha Burns reports from Mayfield with breaking updates on tornado recovery

    02:37

  • Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors

    06:16

  • Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families

    03:52

  • Dr. Azar: Pfizer Covid-19 pill could be a 'game changer'

    03:48

  • Kentucky tornado survivor who lost business: 'It has been unreal'

    02:51

  • 'Where there's life, there's hope': José Díaz-Balart reports from Mayfield, Kentucky

    08:14

  • Kentucky candle factory survivor details distressing moments she was trapped during tornado

    05:16

  • Jason Furman says inflation may not be 'changing very much any time soon'

    07:03

  • JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere

    06:24

  • Unvaccinated Covid patient in hospital: 'Don't make the same mistake I did'

    03:36

  • Chuck Rosenberg: DOJ prosecuting Meadows for contempt will be 'much more difficult' than Bannon

    06:23

  • Dave Wasserman: Biden's approval rating must go up by November for Democrats to hold onto Congress

    05:51

  • Dr. Adalja on treating unvaccinated Covid patients: 'I'm far beyond burnt out'

    07:33

  • Reporters preview Biden's call with Putin and break down the global stakes

    06:56

Stephanie Ruhle

Dr. Lee: Pandemic has 'certainly' made opioid crisis worse

03:04

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Lee, joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the opioid epidemic after yearly drug overdose deaths topped 100,000 for the first time. He explains what he calls the three waves of the crisis and says "it's a real public health concern."Dec. 21, 2021

  • Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'

    10:08
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Lee: Pandemic has 'certainly' made opioid crisis worse

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Andy Slavitt: 'It's going to be a surge like we haven't seen before'

    11:55

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Pelosi stock comments were 'disgraceful,' undermine trust

    06:13

  • Head of Los Angeles Port talks supply chain in race to deliver before holidays

    03:09

  • Stephanie Ruhle sits down with young kids to hear their thoughts on Covid vaccines and masks

    04:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All