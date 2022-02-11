IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dr. Joseph Lee: ‘I think safe injection site can be very helpful for people, they can be life-saving’

Stephanie Ruhle

Dr. Joseph Lee: ‘I think safe injection site can be very helpful for people, they can be life-saving’

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joseph Lee joined Chris Jansing to discuss the opioid epidemic that continues to tear through the US as the bipartisan congressional commission releases a controversial new plan to overcome opioid abuse in the US, which includes launching safe injection sites for users. “It’s not the only tool in the tool kit, so I don’t think people need to be overly alarmed by it,” Dr. Lee says. “There are millions of kids incubating in our schools now needing more prevention services so there isn’t a future opioid epidemic with another substance.”Feb. 11, 2022

    Dr. Joseph Lee: ‘I think safe injection site can be very helpful for people, they can be life-saving’

