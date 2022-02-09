Dr. Hotez reacts to several states lifting mask mandates

NBC News Correspondent Emilie Ikeda and Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital Dr. Peter Hotez joined Chris Jansing to discuss the recent decline in Covid cases and the number of states lifting mask mandates across the country, despite the new omicron subvariant, BA.2, accelerating in parts of Europe. Hotez says the transmissibility of BA.2 is “up there with measles,” advising the U.S. should “wait the two weeks, we’ll know where we are headed, and then lift mask mandates.” Feb. 9, 2022